Take your pick: Most memorable story of 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From a giant buoy in Hilton Head to a celebrity arrest in Savannah, we’ve gathered some of our most talked about stories of 2017.

There has been a bit of a running theme (hint: animals) but some trending stories were certainly unexpected.

We want to know – which story is the most memorable to you? Be sure to fill out the poll below.

Man O’ War trouble on Tybee Island

A dangerous species of jellyfish-like creatures were spotted all over Tybee Island back in April.

Portuguese Man O’ War are native to the waters off the coast of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, but it was rare to see them all over the shore of Tybee.

Luckily, these floating terrors didn’t stay around for very long.

8-foot-long alligator removed from Tybee Island

An unexpected visitor arrived on Tybee Island back in June. One 10-year-old, 8-foot-long gator was spotted in the water.

A few hours later, Trapper Jack Douglas’ assistant arrived on the scene to catch and transport the gator.

No worries — everyone, including the gator, was safe during the removal.

Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

One Ohio teen’s vacation was interrupted by a shark this summer. 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was enjoying her time at Hilton Head when she decided to take a dip in the ocean.

After nearly 30 minutes of wade time, Reagan was bitten not once, but twice by a bull shark.

Now she’s able to laugh about the scary incident with her family. She’s even gained a new nickname – “Shark Bait.”

Savannah steak offer lives up to advertising

News 3 did some serious steak investigating during the summer.

A tent set up outside of the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah was offering a pretty great deal – ribeye steaks for just $1.50 a piece.

It turns out the deal was solid. We walked out with a case of 20 steaks for just $30.

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah

It’s hard to forget about the day Even Stevens and Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in downtown Savannah.

Early one morning in July, LaBeouf was acting disorderly and became aggressive with a Metro police officer.

He was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Family’s first baby girl in 137 years welcomed with a billboard

One Bluffton family received a long-awaited bundle of joy on June 25. It had been nearly 140 years since the Settle family gave birth to a baby girl, but Carter Louise changed that.

To honor her arrival, her father’s coworker decided she needed a BIG reveal.

A bright pink billboard was erected along the highway to welcome the new Settle baby into the world.

On the hunt for solar eclipse glasses

The first total solar eclipse to cross the US in nearly a century brought a lot of excitement to our area – and a little trouble.

Just days before the eclipse, nearly every store was sold out of the special viewing glasses.

We went around town, checking more than ten stores with no luck. But you all continued to send us updates where you found glasses along the way!

Hardeeville pet owners search for missing African Serval Cat

Who can forget Toby, the African Serval Cat who went missing from his home in Hardeeville?

We had viewers calling and emailing from all around town reporting various sightings – even as far as Pennsylvania.

It took a few months, but Toby was caught by Beaufort County Animal Services.

Hurricane Irma left a gift on Hilton Head beach, now it’s everyone’s favorite photo op

Hurricane Irma took a toll on the Lowcountry, but she also brought a unique gift.

70 mile an hour winds and strong waves brought in a Coast Guard Buoy to the shore of Coligny Beach – eight miles away from its home.

The 13,000 lbs. buoy stayed on the beach for several weeks and quickly became the ideal Instagram location.

Unfortunately, the buoy isn’t on the beach anymore, but it’s a memory to last forever.

Purrvana: Savannah’s newest café offers coffee, tea & quality time with cats

The ‘purrfect’ blend of coffee and cats arrived in Savannah this fall.

The Purrvana Café and Cat Lounge opened in the Victorian District, offering quality drinks and snacks as well as a lounge full of furry friends.

The best part? All of the cats are up for adoption.

So you’ve taken a look at some of our top trending stories — what do you think?