Raccoon in Garden City tests positive for rabies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – According to the Chatham County Health Department, a raccoon in Garden City near Groves High School was killed by two family dogs and subsequently tested positive for rabies. The dogs are up-to-date rabies vaccines, have received boosters, and will remain under observation at home for 45 days.

Several species of wild animals that are native to coastal Georgia – including raccoons, foxes, and bats – can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health office offers these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines by four months of age, followed by a booster shot one year later, and another one every year as prescribed by your veterinarian.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. "Love your own, leave other animals alone" is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.