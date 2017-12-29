Pack your patience: New TSA screening procedures for 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new year means new policies — not just here in Savannah, but at all airports nationwide.

In 2018, passengers can expect some changes at the airport. We’re told a new Transportation Security Administration screening process will keep you safer getting from point A to point B.

As early as next week, traveling will have one more thing to do when going through security.

The new process requires you to remove all electronics from your carry on — not just laptops. However, these new policies don’t apply to passengers who use TSA pre-check.

TSA Officer Helen Hartmetz says, “The overall goal is to ensure safety of our traveling public. It helps to de-clutter the bag so that the x-ray operator can see more clearly through the bag.”

It doesn’t mean you have to empty your bag, but you will have to remove any electronics that are four by six or smaller — such as an iPad, laptop or cell phone.

They even suggest removing food. When it comes to liquids, gels, and, aerosols they want to remind you to keep them 3.4 ounces or less.

TSA is aware that this may feel like an inconvenience, but it’s something folks will have to get used to.

“Initially until the traveling public gets used to the new policies, we do foresee that it might slow you down in the beginning,” says Hartmetz. “However, we are anticipating that once the traveling public gets used to the policies put in place it will, in fact, speed up the process.”

The TSA also urges travelers to stay alert because there could be more changes later in the year.

“TSA is always changing. We do have a website that you can go to that will help you if you’re not a frequent flyer and you have questions,” Hartmetz says.

Just remember to pack your patience and give yourself two hours before the departure.