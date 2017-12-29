New year, new parking system in downtown Savannah

Related Coverage City launches new ParkSavannah app

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The new year is right around the corner, and with it brings some new laws to be aware of.

Changes are coming to parking in downtown Savannah, including where you can park and how much you will pay for it.

Though you may be paying more to park, especially on the weekends, there is good news.

Time limits on meters have been removed. No longer will you see spots for 30minutes, two hours or 6 hours.

You will be able to park in one space all day long, but that luxury comes at a cost.

During the weekday, you will have to pay for parking until 8 p.m. On Saturdays there will be no more free parking — you’ll have to feed that meter.

The city has introduced new cost for specific zones:

$2 an hour for the main tourist area of downtown

$1 an hour outside of those core areas

No cost at spots farther out of that

There will be a little wiggle room to adjust to the new rules. Until Jan. 16, parking guides will be handed out to cars parked in the new zones.

Warnings will be given to offending cars until Jan. 22 when tickets will start being issued.

Public parking garages will still be available for use. And to make life a bit easier for mobile users, a free app is available for download.

For any further details visit the City of Savannah website here: http://www.savannahga.gov/parkingmatters