Introducing AR technology in the workplace

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC News) – The far away future of Minority Report and Iron Man may be coming to your workplace.

Silicon Valley start-up Meta is removing computer monitors for employees and replacing them with ‘augmented reality’ or AR headsets.

These devices project holograms into the real world to end what Meta’s CEO and founder calls the “tyranny of the modern office.”

“We have a generation of people who are kind of like phone monkeys, hunched over their rectangles, and yeah we’re all guilty of it,” explains Meron Gribetz. “But I felt like there was something better.”

Gribetz and his team designed these high tech AR glasses.

Instead of clicking on a mouse, they allow you to grab the air and move anything – from a website to a stick note and even a human brain.

It’s different from virtual reality, which completely covers your field of vision.

Augmented reality took a big step forward as Google and Apple unveiled toolkits for developers to build apps for smartphones.

Meta is already working with Nike sneaker designers.

“The fact that Facebook and Google and Apple and Microsoft are all you know betting on augmented reality right now is huge,” says Kurt Wagner, Recode senior editor. “These are the companies that make the phones that we use; they make the social networks that we use.”

But using AR all day, every day is not for everyone — yet.

“For me, it took a little longer for my eyes to adjust and figure everything out,” says one AR user.

It will take adjusting our view on the future of work, with no limits in sight.