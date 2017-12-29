DNA Discovery: Best friends for 60 years learn they are brothers

HONOLULU (KHNL) — Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they are actually brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school.

Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted. Separately, they sought answers about their ancestry.

Macfarlane used a DNA matching website and got a top match, someone with identical X chromosomes, that had the username Robi737.

It turned out Robinson used the same website to find answers about his family. They later learned they have the same birth mother.

“It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming,” Robinson said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling.”

And now, in a new development, the pair found out about a third brother they have.

Tom Gray of Colorado, who grew up in Honolulu, spent most of his childhood believing Macfarlane was his uncle despite being six years his elder.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Gray learned the truth back around 1959 — he wasn’t Walter’s nephew, but actually his older half-brother.

The three brothers hope to meet up in Colorado fairly soon.

