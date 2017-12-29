DEVELOPING: Multiple agencies respond to fire at Glennville Fire Department

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies responded to an unusual call this afternoon — a fire at the Glennville Fire Department station.

The blaze could be seen at the station, located on the corner of W Mendell Avenue and Church Street, around 1:45 this afternoon.

Witnesses say multiple departments responded to the fire including those from Tattnall County, Long County, Reidsville and Claxton.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

This story is developing. News 3 has a crew on the scene.

