Computer glitch leaves SC lotto winners with no payout

The Associated Press Published:
Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket (courtesy WYFF)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lottery officials have called an emergency meeting to discuss a computer glitch that mistakenly left some playing a holiday game with what looked like winning tickets, but yielded no payouts.

The South Carolina Education Lottery commission planned to hold a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the fallout from the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play came.

Lottery officials say computer vendor Intralot had a programming error on Christmas Day. The problem meant that more people playing the terminal-generated game won the top prize of $500 than should have been allowed.

People holding winning tickets say they got error messages when trying to claim their prizes. Officials say anyone who bought a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Monday between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. should hold onto it.

