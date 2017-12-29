Bulloch County police watching for credit card skimmer activity over New Year’s weekend

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WSAV) – If you are heading to the gas pump this weekend, be on the look out for anyone trying to steal your information.

Every time you swipe you card at the gas pump, you could be the next victim of a skimmer. Criminals can take your personal information when you swipe your card or touch the keypad.

Credit card skimming has become a problem in the U.S. In fact, it leads to eight billion dollars stolen.

“The intention is for it to read the magnetic strip and get your identification information possibly your card numbers and that kind of stuff off of the card,” says Bulloch County Sheriff Officer Todd Hutchens. “They can clone another card with your information on there and then drain your account.”

So police are reminding everyone to do a quick check before swiping the card and punching in your PIN number.

“Make sure that it does look stable, that it looks sturdy, that there is not any wires hanging down that it doesn’t make it look like its a temporary thing.”

Police are also asking gas station owners to check the pumps every morning to make sure there hasn’t been any tampering. But skimming is not always done with a device at the pump. Many criminals are going to new forms of technology to steal personal information.

“They actually have in their possession a computer or an Ipad, a laptop and they are able to remotely skim information.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the best advice is to pay for gas without a credit or debit card. Instead go inside and pay at the register.

“If you totally want to to keep yourself safe from being victimized by card fraud then use cash.”