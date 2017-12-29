19-year-old arrested in cold case murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro police arrested a 19-year-old for a 2015 cold case on Friday, and this isn’t his first brush with the law.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detectives identified Dominique Daniels as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on August 18, 2015.

Early that evening, Metro officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Wilder Drive. That’s where they found Marquail Banner, 20, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to SCMPD, Banner was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

More than two years after the murder, Daniels was served his warrant.

But he has also faced two other arrests.

After being featured on Fugitive Files in 2016, he faced charges of theft, obstruction and probation violation.

Daniels was also arrested for his involvement in a shooting back in March of this year.