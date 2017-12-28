Winter weather: Stay updated on your flight forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Winter weather is here to stay, which could put a damper on your holiday travel plans.

Though we may not be seeing severe weather in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, connecting flights or destinations could be affected by the colder temperatures.

Even if you can’t control the weather, you can stay up to speed on your travel forecast.

If you see the potential for bad weather, you may be able to reroute a connecting flight or rethink your plans.

But remember — if you’re checking your flight information, do not call the airport. Instead, you’ll want to check in with your airline.

To check the status of your flight, visit the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport site here: http://bit.ly/1yg5o3B

Stay on top of the latest weather forecast with the Storm Team 3 app. It’s available for free download here: http://bit.ly/1Lshr7m