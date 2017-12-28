‘We need to do our part’ Good Samaritan washes away swastikas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) — A good Samaritan is helping clean signs that were recently vandalized with Anti-Semitic symbols.

Wednesday morning, SCDOT took care of their signs in Lexington County that were defaced, but that still left symbols on a local sign for a Piano Tuning business.

Ted Price stopped by that business to help clean up the vandalism.

“I saw the report last night about the sign being sprayed and I work for a company that has cleaning supplies and I had cleaning supplies and I came to try and take this mess off of the signs,” Price said.

Price helped business owner Shelton Orcutt get his sign back to what it was.

“This business is everything in my life pretty much,” Orcutt said.

Both Orcutt and Price said the situation is more than frustrating.

“That’s aggravating, also it’s these people’s private property and then also as a taxpayer to replace those signs, is taxpayer’s money spent,” Price said.

These are calls for a change from two strangers because sometimes, to fix problems, a helping hand is all it takes. Price said that’s the way it should be, holidays, or not.

“When you see your fellow man and there’s something you might could do to help them, the Bible says we need to do our part. I did a little bit, that’s all we can do, best we can,” Price said.

Orcutt said he plans on repainting the sign this week, but is thankful positive steps have been taken.

As for the search for the suspects, Lexington County Deputies say they are still investigating.