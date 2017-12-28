Veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after stroke

The Associated Press Published:
This Sept. 20, 2017, file photo shows news anchor Amanda Davis at Hurricane Harvey Benefit Relief Concert at City Winery in Atlanta, Georgia. The veteran anchor died Wednesday after a stroke. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Veteran Atlanta television news anchor Amanda Davis has died after a stroke.

WGCL-TV reports that Davis, the station’s morning news anchor, died Wednesday night. The CBS affiliate says she had a stroke Tuesday while waiting for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was rushed to a hospital.

The station says her family is “asking for privacy at this difficult time.” Colleagues expressed sadness about the news on Twitter.

Davis had been a presence on Atlanta TV news for more than 25 years. She had talked publicly about her struggles with alcohol and depression after her third arrest on DUI charges.

___

Information from: WGCL-TV, http://www.cbs46.com

