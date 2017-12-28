Pooler police help homeless mother and child on Christmas

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — It was the night before Christmas when Pooler Police officers saw a suspicious car parked behind the Lowe’s on Pooler Parkway. What they discovered, was not at all what they expected.

“I get a phone call, ‘Hey you might want to come over to where we’re at,'” said Sgt. George Wilson.

The officers patrolling that night, Alberts, Hillis and Dotson, told Wilson, “It was a homeless mother with her homeless 8-year-old child.”

“You see, especially children, especially that young, sitting in the parking lot on Christmas Eve in the back of a Lowe’s… that’s just, that’s just not something we can let go,” said APO Chris Dotson.

As Wilson explained, the building the two were living in had mold issues, and every resident had to evacuate. “They had nowhere to go. They’ve got no local family, they’ve got nothing,” he said.

But they did have their local police.

Sgt Wilson called their department’s Chaplin, who was able to put the two in a hotel for Christmas.

“And then members of the watch, we pulled some money together, we were able to give the mother about $100 dollars in cash,” Wilson said.

Just three days later, the chief’s assistant shared the story on Facebook and the mother and son soon learned they also had the support of their community.

“We’ve got local restaurants giving gift cards so they can eat for a couple days,” Sgt. Wilson says. “Royal Cinemas has issued some movie passes so the boy can go watch some movies.”

The mother and son were also given another hotel for a week as the mom starts a new job.

“At the end of the day, this is our city, these are our people, and we have to take care of them,” said Dotson.

The Pooler Police Department also has what they call ‘The Association Fund’ — money they use to help people in the community.

If you are interested in donating, contact Lindsey Butler at LButler@pooler-ga.gov or 912-330-8659.