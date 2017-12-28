Metro’s TIU investigates 3-vehicle crash on Abercorn Street

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left one man with serious injuries on Thursday.

Just before noon a 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by Daniel Callaway, 35, was traveling east on Abercorn Street near Tibet Avenue when it struck the rear of a 2007 Volvo XC90 driven by Alicia Pruitt, 36.

This resulted in the Volvo crashing into the rear of a 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Timothy Rich, 50.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Callaway was treated for serious injuries.

The accident closed two of three northbound lanes for approximately two hours.

SMCPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

