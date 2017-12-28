Man indicted in decade-old murder case of Fort Stewart soldier

Related Coverage Arrest Warrant issued in 13 year old murder case of Fort Stewart soldier, family reacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A grand jury is moving ahead with charges against a man accused of murdering an army captain in 2004.

34-year-old Deon Monroe Jones was handed multiple murder indictments for this 13-year-old case.

Jones is accused of killing Scott Corwin, 27, who was stationed at Fort Stewart in 2004.

He was a West Point graduate who was expected to be deployed to Iraq.

While at Monterey Square in Savannah, Corwin was gunned down during an armed robbery attempt.

Now, after nearly 13 years, Jones was served the arrest warrant on Dec. 19 while in Chatham County jail.

News 3 recently spoke with Scott’s father, Greg Corwin, after he found out about the news.

“[I’ve] been looking to get resolution all this time, because there really is no such thing as closure,” Corwin explained.

