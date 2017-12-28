Holiday spending indicates a great 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — Sales were way up this December 26, the same as they were throughout this holiday season, as forecasters are predicting a robust 2018.

The president is predicting a great 2018 for Wall Street, and now retailers are reporting they have had a very happy holiday season.

According to a Mastercard SpendingPulse report, Americans spent way more than a year ago, with jumps in electronics sales, jewelry and home furnishings.

Christmas Eve, which fell on a weekend, helped make that day almost as successful as Black Friday with shoppers generously spending.

The consumer board says expectations remain at historically strong levels, suggesting growth well into 2018.

President Trump is taking credit for the economic boost and calls his new tax reform bill a Christmas gift to all Americans, with more money in your paycheck.

But this year anyway, online retailers were the biggest winner, led by Amazon.com, which announced record-breaking sales for the 2017 holiday season.