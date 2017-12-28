Firework regulations limit where they can be launched

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — New Year’s Eve is just days away and if you are plan on using fireworks to celebrate, make sure you are doing it safely and legally.

Every year fireworks are a big boom, but every year make sure you are lighting them in the right place and at the right time.

In 2017, fireworks were responsible for more than 43 million dollars in property damages in the U.S. Firefighters say that is why there are rules in place.

“There are state regulations that restrict and limit where you can shoot,” said interim Savannah Fire Marshall Richard Griffin. “So if you have permission to be there and permission to use fireworks there, then you are good.”

According to the regulations, you must be 18-years-old to buy and set off fireworks that are in your own yard or an approved area of apartment complexes.

However, there are plenty of places you cannot launch fireworks.

“In the right away of any street or road or railway system. You are not supposed to be in 100 yards of electric plants, substations, water treatment plants, water treatment reclamation plants, nursing homes, hospitals, jails, prisons.”

And in Georgia, once 2018 arrives, your time is limited. State law only allows fireworks until 1 a.m.

Here are some important things to remember when using fireworks:

Never let children play with, handle or light any fireworks.

Do not drink while using fireworks.

Always read all the instructions and warnings.

Always keep a bucket or hose close by to put the firework out properly.

Never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.