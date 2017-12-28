Beaufort County deputies seek to identify forgery suspect

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies need your help identifying an individual suspected of using counterfeit bills to pay for merchandise.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the pictured suspect used two $100 counterfeit bills, which both noted the money was used for ‘promotional use only.’

They say the incident occurred on Dec. 27 at the Walmart on Bluffton Road, just after 3:00 p.m.

The suspect left the store in a Toyota Camry with tags that returned to another vehicle.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Lt. Cpl. Hardy at 843-255-3310 or by calling Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

If calling dispatch, the case reference number is 17S280246.