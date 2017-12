METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a wanted child molester may be in our area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Lemarcus Johnson.

He is wanted for child molestation in Metter.

Anyone with information regarding his location or this incident is asked to call the Metter Police Department at 912-685-5437 or the GBI at 404-624-6077.