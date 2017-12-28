Ardsley Park neighbors on edge after string of thefts continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While Christmas has come and gone, many neighbors say the Grinch is still making its presence known in Savannah’s Ardsley Park neighborhood.

For months neighbors have been posting on their Facebook page about packages being stolen from their front porches and cars and homes being broken into causing many to become concerned for the safety of their families and their own streets.

“That’s kinda the price you pay to live in Ardsley,” Neighbor Jessica Powers said. “You have a great community, great neighbors, awesome place but you’re just riddled with crime.”

Metro Police told News 3 there have been 16 theft cases that have been reported in the last two months. A majority of those cases involves vehicles. SCMPD says a majority of auto entering crimes it see involves cars that are left unlocked or have valuables in plain sights.

Jessica Powers knows this well. Unknowingly, she says she and her family were victims of theft early Wednesday morning. She and her family were packing up for the airport. She says between the time her husband had packed the car and came inside their Ardsley Park home to help bring their kids to the car someone had stolen their family suitcase out of the back of his truck.

“So now we are in Northern Michigan in single-digit degree weather without any sweaters or coats or anything,” Powers said.

Inside the suitcase were her children’s Christmas presents, clothes, jewelry, medication and more. Powers estimates the loss at $1,200. “Cause I had a really nice necklace my husband had given me when we were dating,” she added.

The ordeal has her pushing to move into a gated community, though she admits she loves her home, community and location.

“I feel safe there. I just don’t feel my belongings are safe there.”

Several neighbors tell News 3 they have installed camera systems and have rerouted their delivery plans because they fear becoming vicious or repeat victims of theft.

Officers urge everyone to lock your cars at night and not leave anything of value in the car unattended.

If you have any information to help solve these cases, call police.