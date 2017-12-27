TSA: Gun, drugs found at Orlando airport

WESH Staff Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found during a security check at Orlando International Airport Tuesday, TSA confirmed.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), this is the 91st gun they have confiscated at the airport in 2017 alone.

The discovery caused lines to increase in length at the security checkpoint during an already busy day for the airport with holiday travel.

TSA said they spotted the gun when the passenger put his bag through the screening machine.

The passenger had a valid Florida concealed weapons permit but will face charges.

TSA said an hour after that incident, agents found drugs a different person had at the same checkpoint.

Authorities have yet to say what kind of drugs they found, or the amount.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s