TSA: Gun, drugs found at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found during a security check at Orlando International Airport Tuesday, TSA confirmed.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), this is the 91st gun they have confiscated at the airport in 2017 alone.

The discovery caused lines to increase in length at the security checkpoint during an already busy day for the airport with holiday travel.

TSA said they spotted the gun when the passenger put his bag through the screening machine.

The passenger had a valid Florida concealed weapons permit but will face charges.

TSA said an hour after that incident, agents found drugs a different person had at the same checkpoint.

Authorities have yet to say what kind of drugs they found, or the amount.