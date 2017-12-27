Trump meets firefighters in Florida, touts tax bill

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to meet with first responders at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump paid a post-Christmas visit to firefighters in Florida on Wednesday.

Trump is touting his legislative accomplishments, including the GOP tax bill, before the first responders stationed at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The president says the firefighters are “great people” who do “a fantastic job,” and he is thanking them for their service.

Trump also says the country is “doing well,” with the stock market and 401(k) retirement plans rising.

He says the United States is a “big, beautiful ship” that his administration is turning around.

Trump is spending the holidays at his private Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Florida.

