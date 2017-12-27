Tips to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions

Related Coverage Tips for a successful New Year's resolution

SAVANNAH, GA- Millions of Americans make resolutions at the start of every year, but very few actually follow through with them.

In fact, most people abandon those ideals by the first week in February.

“If you don’t lose that 10 lbs in two weeks, people start sort of negative talks, negative thoughts, and that eventually you’ve just given up because who wants to berate yourself for not doing what you think you should be doing,” said Toni Conner, Dietitian at St. Joseph’s/ Candler Center for Medication and Diabetes Management.

Instead of making broad resolutions, dietitians such as Conner recommend setting small goals that you can obtain.

“If you’re not a morning person, you don’t want to set a goal that you’re going to go run every morning at 5 a.m. Exercise is right, but it’s best when you’re going to be consistent in doing it,” she said.

By creating the foundation for a healthier lifestyle, dietitians say it will help you achieve your long term goals.

“You don’t want to lose 50 lbs, and quit smoking, and run a marathon all in the first quarter of the year. My mantra is, there’s no bad food, there are bad portions and bad frequency. Everything in moderation, including exercise, alcohol and sweets, there’s room for all of it. You just have to be smart about it,” said Conner.

Conner also told News 3, even if you fail once or twice, there’s always the next day or the next month to get it right.

“Just know for every step you’re taking, every better food choice you make, it’s heading in the right direction. As long as we stay consistent, and don’t let the negativity derail you, you’ll get there eventually,” said Conner.

Conner also said she recommends downloading apps on your phone to help you stick with your resolutions.