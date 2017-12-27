Great white sharks visit the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two great white sharks have been visiting the Coastal Empire for the holidays.

According to OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker, a 12 ft. 1326 lbs. mature white shark named Hilton was far off of the coast of Tybee Island around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Hilton was first caught off of the coast of Hilton Head in March during OCEARCH’s Lowcountry Expedition – apparently, he’s missed the area.

Just a day after Hilton was off of the coast of Savannah, another great white named YETI stopped by to say hello.

She’s an 11 ft. 960 lbs. immature white shark who has been surfacing out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the past two days, she’s ‘pinged’ 5 times – most recently Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

A ping or satellite signal is sent to OCEARCH each time a tagged shark is above water for more than 90 seconds.

Scientists can gather this tracking information and study shark migration patterns and much more.

According to OCEARCH’s tracker, YETI and Hilton have each been making their way down the East Coast for the past month.

To see where YETI and Hilton travel next, visit OCEARCH here and type in their name. They are also on Twitter @HiltonTheShark and @YETItheShark.