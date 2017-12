SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several agencies responded to a report of an elderly man who had fallen into a ditch at Lake Mayer.

Officials say the 89-year-old man was fishing when he stumbled into the ditch shortly after 2 p.m.

Emergency assistance was needed to retrieve the man, but he is expected to be okay.

Southside Fire/EMS and Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to the park on Montgomery Cross Road.