Christmas tree recycling in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the holiday season comes to an end, residents are urged to safely dispose of real Christmas trees.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.
To reduce the risk of fire, and save valuable landfill space, several locations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are open for ‘treecycling.’
Once those needles start to drop from your tree, you can bring it to one of the locations listed below.
Just be sure to remove lights, ornaments, fake snow, tinsel, hooks and other decorations.
Several of these centers also have cardboard and wrapping paper recycling available — why not kill two birds with one stone?
CHATHAM
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is sponsoring Bring One For The Chipper now through Jan. 6
- The drop off site is located at the airport recycle lot on Aggett Drive
- Recycled trees will be used in the airport’s lake and pond habitats or ground up and used for mulch
- Call 912-964-0514 for details
BEAUFORT
- Residents can bring trees to any County Convenience Center during normal hours
- Trees should be placed in yard waste bins
- Yard waste will be converted to boiler fuel for energy generation
- Do NOT take trees to old locations in Lady’s Island or Bluffton — doing so will be considered illegal dumping
- For information on locations & hours of Convenience Centers call 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle
BRYAN
- JF Gregory Park (240 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill) will be open Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GLYNN
- Home Depot (200 Altama Connector, Brunswick) Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Winn Dixie at Highway 341 (5420 New Jesup Road, Brunswick)
- Open Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- EXCEPTION: Open Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with volunteers on site
- Goodyear Park (2209 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Golden Isles Wood Products (Call 912-279-1490 to verify Brunswick location) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Demere Road (1913 Old Demere Road, Saint Simons Island)Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fire Station 6 at Exit 29 (3320 US 17 South, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Orange Park (2216 Reynolds Street, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.