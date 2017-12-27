Christmas tree recycling in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

Related Coverage Help keep your county green during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the holiday season comes to an end, residents are urged to safely dispose of real Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

To reduce the risk of fire, and save valuable landfill space, several locations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are open for ‘treecycling.’

Once those needles start to drop from your tree, you can bring it to one of the locations listed below.

Just be sure to remove lights, ornaments, fake snow, tinsel, hooks and other decorations.

Several of these centers also have cardboard and wrapping paper recycling available — why not kill two birds with one stone?

CHATHAM

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is sponsoring Bring One For The Chipper now through Jan. 6

The drop off site is located at the airport recycle lot on Aggett Drive

Recycled trees will be used in the airport’s lake and pond habitats or ground up and used for mulch

Call 912-964-0514 for details

BEAUFORT

Residents can bring trees to any County Convenience Center during normal hours

Trees should be placed in yard waste bins

Yard waste will be converted to boiler fuel for energy generation

Do NOT take trees to old locations in Lady’s Island or Bluffton — doing so will be considered illegal dumping

For information on locations & hours of Convenience Centers call 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle

BRYAN

JF Gregory Park (240 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill) will be open Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GLYNN

Home Depot (200 Altama Connector, Brunswick) Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winn Dixie at Highway 341 (5420 New Jesup Road, Brunswick) Open Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EXCEPTION: Open Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with volunteers on site

Goodyear Park (2209 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golden Isles Wood Products (Call 912-279-1490 to verify Brunswick location) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Demere Road (1913 Old Demere Road, Saint Simons Island)Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 6 at Exit 29 (3320 US 17 South, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange Park (2216 Reynolds Street, Brunswick) Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.