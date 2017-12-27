Christmas morning fire kills two, injures others

WARRENTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a Christmas morning fire in Warren County that claimed two lives and injured two others.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Dec. 25 at 45 Thomas Road in Warrenton (located about 100 miles east of Atlanta).

Robert Franklin, 78, and his 17-year-old grandson Bob Frails were killed in the fire.

Robert’s wife Toni Franklin, 75, and their grandson Tyrese Franklin, 14, were injured by the blaze and transported to the Augusta Burn Center.

“The exact cause of this deadly and destructive blaze is unknown at this time,” said Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. “Fire investigators with our office believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.”

These deaths bring Georgia’s fire fatalities to a total of 114 for 2017.