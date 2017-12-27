Christmas fire displaces Effingham County family of six

CLYO, Ga. (WSAV) — One Effingham County family of six is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home on Christmas night.

The family wasn’t at their home on Church Road at the time of the fire. Their neighbors discovered the flames from inside their own home around 10 p.m.

“My husband said, ‘Hun, call the fire department!” Pamela Warner says before looking outside to see her neighbor’s home on fire.

Warner says this is something she has never experienced.

“I was very panicky and fire department lady said, ‘just calm down just calm down.’ But this was the first time I’ve ever seen a fire that close that I had to call 911,” Warner said.

Because of her call, multiple fire departments were able to respond to the Clyo home.

The fire blazed through the entire home for nearly two hours.

It leaves behind nothing but rubble, charred furniture, a little girls’ bike and a car that is unrecognizable.

The neighbor says this fire was a little different because she didn’t see any smoke — just huge flames.

“The fire was just so blazing hot to where I felt the fire just by standing by my porch,” Warner says.

Warner made multiple attempts to call the family before they returned home to nothing.

“I called the family and I finally got in contact with them to let them know the house was on fire. And they lost everything, Christmas presents that they just bought the kids,” Warner explains. “They didn’t have anything left but what was on their back.”

The family is now left homeless after the holidays, for the New Year, and with four children.

But they won’t have to worry about picking up where they left off on their own. Warner says, “We will do anything we can for them.”

The family is currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and neighbors in the Clyo community.

The Effingham County fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.