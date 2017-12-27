Bulloch County has freeze advice for New Year’s weekend

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Here are some safety tips for when you are on the road or at home.

When driving on the road there is the possibility that bridges and overpasses will get black ice.

  • Be sure to slow down while driving to avoid skidding and lose control of your car.
  • Make sure you have a full tank of gas.
  • Have a mechanic check the antifreeze levels to be sure the car can handle the cold temperatures.

Follow the Four P Rule: Pets, Plants, Pipes and People.

  • Bring your PETS inside – they don’t need to be out when it is below freezing.
  • Bring your PLANTS inside – they will die outside if you leave them out in the cold.
  • PIPES – if you have exposed pipes drip them so they don’t freeze and burst.
  • PEOPLE – check on your neighbors. Check on those who live alone and may need some assistance. Always check on your neighbors to be sure that they have the capability to stay warm.

