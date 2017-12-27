BCSO investigates alleged rape on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating an alleged rape that occurred early Wednesday morning on St. Helena Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a young woman was walking near her home around 5:30 a.m. when a black man offered her a ride.

The woman told BCSO the man abducted her at gunpoint and raped her on a dirt road near MLK Blvd.

She was able to run away towards Penn Center after the assault occurred to seek help.

Lt. Col. Bill Neill with BCSO says deputies found the woman’s shoes and clothing items at the crime scene. He says a pistol was also found.

The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and further evaluation. No word if she has been released.

According to Lt. Col. Neill, there was no indication of life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.

