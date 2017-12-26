Video: DNA test kit helps reunite biological brothers on Georgia campus

KENNESAW, Ga. (WXIA) — Two college students who attend the same university in Georgia just made an interesting discovery: they’re biological brothers who had been searching for each other for years.

Neima Abdulahi has the story.

An emotional reunion between two biological brothers and a mother who made the tough decision to give up the younger son for adoption when he was just 3 months old.

Shawn Gant, the men’s biological mother said, “At the time I felt like I could not give him what he needed.”

And the couple that stepped in raise Kieron Graham as the years passed?

Tim Graham, Kieron’s adoptive father said, “He noticed that he was different. And I told him at a very young age that we got to choose our child and everybody else gets stuck with whatever comes out.”

Growing up Kieron always wondered about his birth mom and brother. So his adoptive mother gave him a DNA test kit to register on Ancestry.com.

Sara, his adoptive mother, said, “It was a difficult conversation.”

And the results came back.

Kieron said, “And I realized my number one match was a guy name Vincent.”

Turns out Vincent also attends Kennesaw State University and has the same major as Kieron.

For three years, they walked the same sidewalk, even walked the same hallways without ever knowing they were so close to one another.”

“We didn’t even know what to say at first. He was just kind of like is this real? You’re my brother,” Kieron said.

Vincent remembers taking care of his younger brother when he was just a few months old.

“That was my last memory of him,” Vincent said.

And he’s thankful they can now make new memories. Their biological mom Shawn finally gets to see her boys reunited after all these years.

“Although it’s been 20 years, there’s not one day you don’t think about him.”

They’re still in shock that they’ve always been so close, but now they’re building a close bond.

“It’s like wow, this is real.”