UGA X Getting Ready To Travel To Pasadena

Savannah, GA – The Georgia Bulldogs play their home games in Athens but their famous sideline mascot “Uga” actually resides in the Hostess City. Now with the UGA football team heading west for the Rose Bowl, UGA X is getting for a long road trip like generations of Bulldogs before him.

“His grandfather flew to Denver, that’s 4 and a half hours. His Great Grandfather flew to Phoenix, played Arizona State,” said Charles Seiler, a 2nd generation Uga handler.

Uga X has already racked up some miles on the road but this trip to California is longest one yet.

“Air travel is great. He’s actually flown to Tennessee a couple of times, did Ole Miss once or twice, he’s flown before. Difference is for the trip to Pasadena, its’ a long bus ride too: hour and a half after driving from Savannah, four hours, probably 5 hours in the air.”

Uga X will usually ride in his custom GMC SUV for game days but he’ll be wheels up as the Dawgs head for the West Coast.

“He’s been up in the cockpit before, we try to facilitate that, it would be best if he crashed out but we never know until we get there,”said Seiler

Of course Uga isn’t your usual dog, because just like the team he cheers on Uga needs all his uniforms for the big game.

“I generally lay out his togs, we’re wearing white out there, but I also put out red I’m kind of superstitious. Might go white, might go red, but have both so if we have a problem and aren’t winning in the first half, I can change him to the other jersey,” said Seiler.

While Uga has landed some movie roles, there’s still plenty of dog tendencies left in him.

“He knows that on any bus or airplane the team takes, there’s a bag of food in every seat. If it’s a hamburger, the burger comes in a bag and there’s a separate bag for the lettuce and tomatoes. Well all of that crap hits the floor, the guys only eat the burger, well guess who knows there’s food under every seat,” said Seiler.