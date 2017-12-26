Local New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events

(WSAV) — Ring in the New Year with these annual events in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

DEC. 31

Up the Cup on River Street

Event takes place from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Rousakis Plaza on River Street. Up the Cup features live music, a digital light show, countdown clock, the raising of the giant to-go cup and fireworks hosted by the Savannah Waterfront Association.

City Market New Year’s Eve

Event takes place 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Savannah City Market, 219 W. Bryan St. and features live outdoor music. Restaurants require reservations. Get the full details at City Market’s Facebook page.

NYE Fireworks at Tybee Island

Fireworks begin at Midnight. Enjoy the largest New Year’s Eve fireworks show in the Southeastern U.S. as it launches from the Tybee Pier. You can watch the fireworks from any of Tybee’s eastern beaches. Full details at visittybee.com.

Harbour Town New Year’s Eve Celebration

Event is from 6-midnight throughout Harbour Town. There is a festive New Year’s Eve ball drop from the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse and guests can enjoy food, entertainment and live music throughout Harbour Town, then count down to the ball drop–there will be two ball drops: 7 p.m. and midnight. For additional information, go to hiltonheadisland.org or call 843-842-1979. For dinner reservations at The Quarterdeck, contact (843) 842-1999.

___________________________________________________________________________

Jan. 1

Tybee Polar Plunge 2018

Event begins at noon at Tybee Pier & Pavilion. Event includes Gang of Goofs costume contest (groups of three or more) and parade–costume contest teams must also register for the plunge. Then everyone register will take a dip in the cold Atlantic Ocean. All proceeds benefit the Tybee Post Theater. Tickets are $25 for adult and $15 for child; includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. Register at tybeeposttheater.org.

Pelican Plunge at Hunting Island

Arrive before noon. Plunge begins at 1 p.m. The event features a costume parade, free hot drinks, music and winter treats. Register online at fohuntingisland.org or call 843-838-2011. Registration is $30 for up to 6 people; $50 for up to 10 people. All proceeds benefit Hunting Island State’s Park’s Discover Carolina program.