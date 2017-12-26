Kwanzaa begins Tuesday; Savannah group plans nightly events to mark holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/NBC News) — Today, Dec. 26, marks the first day of Kwanzaa.

The week-long celebration honors a different principle each day. Tuesday’s principle is Umoja, which is Swahili for unity.

Some other principles include collective economics, purpose, and creativity.

Kwanzaa was first observed to celebrate African culture more than 50 years ago. The holiday continues through New Year’s day and culminates with a feast and gift-giving.

Kwanzaa of Savannah: Starting Dec. 26, Kwanzaa celebrations in Savannah will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Tompkins Community Center, 2319 Ogeechee Road. Click here for more information: Kwanzaa Celebration in Savannah.