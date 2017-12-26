JetBlue flight from Savannah slides off taxiway at Boston airport; no injuries reported

BOSTON (CNN) –A plane had a rough landing at Logan Airport in Boston on Monday.

Passengers are recalling the scary moment their JetBlue flight starting sliding on ice.

Steve Chisolm, a passenger, said, “We were straight and then all of a sudden it started fishtailing, and yeah, it started getting rough.”

Terri Given said, “Once I realized we were going off the runway, I was like uh-oh.”

This is how JetBlue flight 50 from Savannah ended up.

The plane landing, then hitting a patch of ice, spinning, sliding, facing the opposite direction.

Jerry Hokansa, a passenger said, “All of a sudden we started sliding, and then we started spinning and spinning and spinning, and ended up in a snowbank.”

Given added, “It was like you were going four-wheeling. They said that the wind coming in was really bad and then he landed, and he thought he was okay and then he hit some ice.”

In between two runways, stuck in the snow.

Passengers were not hurt — just a little jostled but cheering.

Steve Chisolm said, “Pilot did a fantastic job. Everyone was applauding him at the end.”

Greeted by firefighters helping them off the stairway in the cold — then bussed back to the terminal.

Their plane still stuck in the snow.

“It was crazy because it was normal, then all of a sudden it started getting rough and it just all happened pretty fast, but my daughter slept the entire time through the landing.”