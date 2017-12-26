How you can help the homeless year-round

SAVANNAH, GA- Many people generously donated their time and money to the homeless during the holiday season, but there are ways to help year-round.

According to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, there are currently more than 4,513 homeless people in the city, and 600 to 900 of them living in homeless camps. Although there are now only around 20 homeless camps in Savannah, Cindy Murphy Kelley, Executive Director of the Homeless Authority, said the camps are larger than ever and continue to grow.

“I think that our city has gotten really used to having homeless people, and we are seeing a spread though. People are moving out of the city, and we do get more cause for concern,” said Kelley.

The Homeless Authority is working on the Tiny House Project to provide affordable housing for 72 homeless veterans. There are currently more than 280 veterans among the homeless population. Kelley told News 3, the city needs to do far more to provide affordable housing for the entire community.

“At this point in our history in Chatham County, Savannah, we really need people to step up and sit down at the table with us and be willing to work to pull in our elected officials and other community leaders to address this issue,” she said. “Other communities are far ahead of us around the country. It’s sad that we’re so far behind, and because we are so far behind, it’s reflective of our really large numbers and inadequate approach.”

If you would like to donate to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, click here.

For a list of homeless shelters, click here.