Firework stores offer safety advice for New Year’s Eve.

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – With a week to go before the end of 2017, many firework stores have set up safety areas with advice and reminders on how to properly use fireworks around family and friends during New Year’s Eve parties.

Phantom Fireworks has one set up right when you walk in the door. After each person buys fireworks, they are given additional information on how to properly launch and get rid of fireworks. But most importantly they ask everyone to always use common sense when using them.

“Never allow a child to handle fireworks, its not a good safety idea,” said Phantom Fireworks manager Will Wygant.”If you are using alcohol, I would not suggest trying to use fireworks as well. You are going to want to have someone who is sober who is going to light the fireworks.”

Here is some of the safety advice for lighting fireworks:

Never let children handle, play with or light fireworks.

Do not drink alcohol while using fireworks

Follow local state laws for the use of fireworks.

Do not use illegal explosives.

Use in a clear open area.

Always keep clear of fireworks when they are ignited.

Always light fireworks with a pyro-torch.

Use a flashlight so you can see the fuse.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

Have a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket close by.

Do not smoke when handling fireworks,

Never use fireworks as a weapon.