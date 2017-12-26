Bluffton man reported missing, endangered

By Published: Updated:
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating a missing and endangered person, 58 year old Larry  Schmitz. Schmitz was last seen at his Bluffton residence Dec. 25 at 3:30 a.m. and it is believed he may have left in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring (South Carolina license plate 55487W).
Schmitz requires medication for a health condition and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Schmitz is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s