Bluffton man reported missing, endangered

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating a missing and endangered person, 58 year old Larry Schmitz. Schmitz was last seen at his Bluffton residence Dec. 25 at 3:30 a.m. and it is believed he may have left in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring (South Carolina license plate 55487W).

Schmitz requires medication for a health condition and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Schmitz is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.