Video: Soldier surprises sister for Christmas

NBC News Published: Updated:

(KWWL) A 19-year-old Iowa soldier is home for the holidays after being away in Germany for a few months. His sister thought it was going to be the first Christmas season without him until he showed up at a wrestling match to surprise her.

“She hit me really hard. I had to take a really hard step back and I pushed back into her because she really slammed into me. I was really happy,” said Randy Wideboer.

Randy’s visit will be a short one. He has to go back to Germany on Christmas Eve.

