Video: Pizza delivery driver serves up holiday cheer

(KNDU) — One of the best parts of the holidays is Christmas lights, and Papa John’s in Yakima, Washington uses them as their secret weapon.

Pizza drivers are only at your door for about 30 seconds, but Yakima Papa John’s employee – Brian Kemper – has a hard time leaving houses during the holidays.

For the last five years, his car has become an awe-inspiring Christmas display.

“Thought I’d be kind of cool to decorate the car, and when I had done it, it turned out pretty good,” said Kemper.

Every year it gets more elaborate. There’s hundreds of lights, fake presents in the backseat, a star on the antenna, and even the hubcaps are decorated. But Kemper’s message is still very simple.

“I tried to explain Christmas and what it’s about as much as possible on my car,” Kemper said. “I think with the nativity scene on the back end and Santa Claus that pretty much does it.”

Families who order pizza request to have Kemper and his Christmas car deliver to them, but not everyone gets to.

