SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holidays. Chatham County offices will re-open Dec. 27 for normal operations at 8 a.m.

Chatham County Government offices will also be closed on Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday. Chatham County offices will re-open Jan. 2 for normal operations at 8 a.m.