Unruly traveler forces jet to make unscheduled Alabama stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police say a Southwest Airlines flight from Tennessee to Florida made an unscheduled landing in Alabama after the flight crew struggled to control an unruly passenger.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the passenger assaulted a flight attendant during the Friday evening flight from Nashville to Tampa.

Police tell Al.com that passengers subdued the man and restrained him until the plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

Shelton says the flight attendant was not injured.

Police say they tried to remove the man from the plane after it landed, but he became confrontational and resisted the officers. Shelton says he was ultimately apprehended and faces charges related to resisting arrest.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson says the plane arrived in Tampa later Friday evening.

