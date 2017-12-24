Last-minute shoppers hit the stores on Christmas Eve; some to buy presents for strangers

SAVANNAH, GA- Thousands of procrastinators hit the stores on Christmas Eve in a race to beat the holiday clock.

“I just procrastinated. I looked up one day and said, ‘Christmas is next week and I need to go out and buy’,” said Arisa Burgese, a local shopper.

Other shoppers, such as Sonja Johnson, swarmed the shops to look for late deals and stocking-stuffers. “I do like the excitement and being out in the hustle and bustle, so I kind of save some things for the last minute,” said Johnson.

However, Burgese told News 3 she has the best excuse. She was out buying gifts for what she called, “Blessings in a Box,” shoe boxes full of supplies for people in need.

“The idea is that everybody will make the box and wrap it up as the gift, and then when we see people that we think are in need around the city, we’ll just take those boxes and pass them out,” said Burgese.

Burgese and her family are planning to fill the shoe boxes with toothpaste, socks, snacks and even restaurant gift cards to give to the hungry and homeless. Burgese said she hopes she can make the holiday bright by giving to others a gift that cannot be bought.

“I pray that everybody will just try to find some kind of meaning at Christmas and make sure it’s not just about self. It’s about helping others and making sure those in need are able to experience the joy that Christmas brings,” said Burgese.

