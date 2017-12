SAVANNAH, Ga.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Wheaton Street.

News 3 heard the incident call over the scanner just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say one adult man was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No word yet on his current condition.

