Metro Police investigate shooting near Abercorn St. & West Magnolia Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting of a man near Abercorn Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

Police say it happened on Friday evening, December 22nd. Our News 3 arrived on the scene just after midnight.

Officers say they were called to the area just before midnight—-and that’s when they found Ryan Kamalakis suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 24-year-old rode to the area along with Christian Newell, 20, and two other males whose identities have not yet been released.

One of the men struck Newell in the head with a pistol, which made the pistol go off–wounding Kamalakis.

The two, unidentified men left the area with some of the victims’ belongings.

Newell and Kamalakis were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The case remains under investigation, but police say evidence suggests the victims were involved in risky behavior at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SCMPD tipline: (912)-525-3124 and/or the Crimestoppers at (912)-234-2020. Remember, tipsters can remain anonymous.