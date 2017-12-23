Man seriously injured in West 36th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Metro police are investigating a shooting on West 36th and Harden Streets.

News 3 first heard the incident over the scanner just before 11:00 a.m. this morning.

Police received the ‘shots fired’ call around 10:53 a.m. and proceeded to the scene, Lt. Harry Trawick told News 3.

When they arrived, they found a male lying on the ground.

Police also discovered a white BMW sedan nearby, with the door open, on West 36th–between Harden and Florance Streets–near the location of the shooting.

The car is believed to be involved in the incident, however there was no driver in the car, said Lt. Harry Trawick.

The victim was shot at least one time, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Memorial Health.

Police have not identified the victim.

Detectives are in route.

No details yet on what may have led to the shooting, but News 3’s Darius Johnson is on the scene.

We will continue to bring you the latest details on-air and here on wsav.com