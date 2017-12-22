Video: Stolen truck rams SC store to steal more vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) — Authorities in South Carolina are looking for three suspects who rammed a stolen truck into a sports store — only to steal more stuff.

Security camera video from Generation 2 Powersports on Thursday in Florence County shows a truck crashing through the glass door of the building.

The truck rams into some of the merchandise and moments later, three suspects appear.

Each of them grabs a motorcycle before leaving the sports shop and abandoning the truck.

According to the store’s owner, the damages from the theft are over $10,000.

And it isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The owner explained that the store has been open for 3 years, and in that time it has been a hot target for thieves.

Just last year someone drove through the back door of the store and stole two dirt bikes.

And shortly after that, someone attempted to break in by cutting a fence.

Police have yet to catch the suspects in Thursday’s theft, but they did recover the stolen motorcycles.

The stolen truck has been taken to a lab for analysis.