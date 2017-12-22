Video: Family’s Christmas wish comes true when lost dog suddenly returns home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — A young Washington girl was preparing for a sad Christmas when her dog ran away after someone purposely opened a gate.

That story went viral, with even the mayor using the hashtag “#Find Biscuit.”

Jay Korff was there for the heartwarming reunion when Biscuit the dog came home.

To understand why 7-year-old Reagan Turner and her mother Darria are crying tears of elation at 9 p.m., we need to take you back several painful hours when their beloved dog Biscuit ran off.

Darria said, “At first I couldn’t control myself. I’m just like frantic.”

Darria let the family Labradoodle out Wednesday afternoon in their fenced-in yard in southeast Washington.

When she checked on him several minutes later he was gone.

Reagan said, “I mean, the world can be heartless sometimes.”

Their home surveillance video shows a man walking by their back gate trying to let Biscuit out.

Then the man walks around to the front, opens the gate and out goes Biscuit.

Reagan added, “It doesn’t matter how cute they are, you cannot take a dog from their family.”

This time of year is especially meaningful for Reagan because Biscuit was her surprise Christmas gift two years ago.

“The saying merry Christmas… probably not going to be true this year.”

As the reporter was leaving the initial interview, two strangers walked up with…guess who?

“Biscuit!”

They said they found him wandering several blocks away, read the address on his tag and escorted him home.

Darria said, “I’m just glad that somebody found him and returned him safely.”

“I’m just so happy. I was like — I heard him, when I heard that bark, I knew it was Biscuit immediately. Christmas is going to be merrier than ever.”

So now everyone wants to know who was that person who let Biscuit out by opening up the gate and why in the world did they do it? Frankly, the family doesn’t care at this point. They’re just thrilled to have Biscuit home for the holidays.