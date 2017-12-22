Thousands fly through Savannah airport in record-breaking year of holiday travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Christmas just days away — many are already hitting the roads and heading to the airport.

The Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport is expecting nearly 6,000 passengers. But they are fully staffed and prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year.

Airlines are preparing for a record of 51 million passengers to hit the runways for Christmas and New Years.

Nearly 2.7 million passengers will travel on December 22 and the day after Christmas, which are two of the busiest days of the year, according to Airlines for America.

That’s not including those who plan to hit the road. The transportation security administration says this is one of the busiest travel weeks since it started keeping track 16-years ago.

Travelers in Savannah experienced a few delays and short security lines.

But, Fabian Gaus who is traveling from Savannah to Germany and says one mishap could ruin his entire trip.

“I haven’t prayed yet but fingers crossed so because if it that’s delayed I am going to spend Christmas in D.C. Well’s there’s worse thing but I am going to see family back home,” Gaus says.

While he travels to the other side of the world — one private first class marine has traveled coast to coast to spend time with his family.

“I’m really thankful to be home. You know a lot of service members aren’t able to come home and it’s really sad and stuff. But, I’m just really lucky to be able to come home and see my family and spend the holiday at home,” United States Marine Brian Layne says.

Although it’s only been six months since he last returned he reflects on how it feels to be alone during a season filled with such love and affection.

“It’s stressful, you know for Thanksgiving, I wasn’t home and it’s stressful and you miss out on things. But it’s all part of the job. It’s a part of the price you pay with it but it’s worth it,” Layne said.

To alleviate stress airport officials are asking that you give yourself two hours before departure, and check the status of your flight before heading out.